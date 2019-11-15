Di Maio criticises Veneto governor over Bologna rally

Rome, November 15 - Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Friday criticised Veneto Governor Luca Zaia for leaving his region to attend an election rally in Bologna on Thursday amid severe flooding in Venice. Zaia joined League leader Matteo Salvini at the rally to kick off the campaign for regional elections in Emilia-Romagna on January 26. "It was not nice to see the Veneto governor go to an election rally in Bologna last night and say 'I would have swum here if necessary'," said Di Maio in a Facebook live broadcast. He described Zaia's presence at the Bologna events as "inopportune".