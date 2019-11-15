Retirement age to rise to 67 in 2021

Woman tries to kill her child, self
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Mafia, estorsioni, un omicidio: colpo al clan D’Abramo-Sforza di Altamura, 53 arresti in Puglia, a Matera e Roma VD
Rome
15 Novembre 2019
(ANSA)- Rome, November 15 - Italy's retirement age will rise as scheduled to 67 for both sexes in 2021, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette on Friday. Life expectancy is stable, the decree said, and so the planned rise will not increase.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su