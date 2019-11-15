Venerdì 15 Novembre 2019 | 15:07

Rome
ERs risk closing across Italy due to lack of doctors

Milan
I don't forgive, forget or hate says Segre

Milan
Petition against A.Mittal exit filed

Venice
MOSE tests to start next year

Rome
League and anti-League in Bologna, Salvini begins campaign

Vatican City
Church may introduce ecological sins says pope

Rome
Italy's Parmitano embarks on unprecedented spacewalk

Rome
Inflation down to 0.2% in Oct, lowest level in 3 years

Bolzano
Heavy snow cuts off several Alto Adige valleys

Venice
Fresh floods in Venice, St Mark's Square closed

Bari
Dozens arrested in Puglia, Basilicata, Lazio in mafia probe

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Bari, l'ex direttore sportivo Angelozzi: «Credo nella promozione»

Barimusica
Emma Marrone: nel 2020 il «Fortuna tour» fa tappa al PalaFlorio di Bari

Materasolidarietà
Maltempo a Matera: Piccolo Teatro di Milano devolve incassi Falstaff alle popolazioni colpite

Foggianel Foggiano
San Severo, nascondevano l'eroina in un albero cavo: 2 pregiudicati in carcere

Tarantoil siderurgico
ArcelorMittal lascia l'Ilva, la Procura di Milano apre un'inchiesta

Leccenel Salento
Maglie, la compagna è malata: tutta la classe fa il vaccino antinfluenzale

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ciak, si gira un film a Ceglie Messapica e a Cisternino

Potenzal'operazione
Potenza, polizia sequestra 1kg di marijuana, cocaina ed eroina: arrestati 2 nigeriani

BatL'indagine del 2015
Minacce a testimoni, condannati due ex pm di Trani Ruggiero e Pesce

Due americane in pensione stregate da Bari: «È deciso, ci trasferiamo qui»

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Scuola, allerta radon a Santeramo, Gioia del Colle e a Taranto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Altamura, colpo al clan D’Abramo-Sforza: più di 50 arresti in tutta la Puglia, a Matera e a Roma

Venice

MOSE tests to start next year

Barriers to be raised every 45 days, consortium tells ANSA

Venice, November 15 - Tests of MOSE, Venice's new flood-barrier system whose lack was slammed in this week's disastrous and deadly flooding, will begin testing next year, the Consorzio Venezia Nuova consortium told ANSA Friday. Experimental raising of the barriers is already scheduled for the whole of 2020, it said, at a rate of one every 45 days. There has been controversy over a failure to ready the MOSE project in time for Monday's 187 cm tide that wrecked the lagoon city and killed two people. The government on Thursday named former state property agency Demanio chief Elisabetta Spitz as new extraordinary commissioner for the MOSE project. The MOSE system must be finished despite its being already obsolete, Foreign Minister and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said. Projects like MOSE, which are currently due to be up and running in 2021, were "born old and stuffed with kickbacks and corruption but now, although it isn't the best possible solution, it must be completed as soon as possible to protect Venice immediately", he said. "We won't pretend not to see where the blame lies," he said. In September the updated 2018 balance sheet of the consortium building MOSE said the flood barriers will be handed over to the city council at the end of 2021 to protect the lagoon city from acqua alta or high water levels such as the 187 cm tide that hit Monday, the highest in 50 years. The innovative and complex system of barriers, which cost 74 million euros in 2018 alone, will be completed at the end of June 2020, ushering in the final phase of testing. Launched in 2003 and originally slated for completion in 2016, the MOSE project to build a system of retractable dikes has been at the centre of a slew of corruption scandals. MOSE stands for MOdulo Sperimentale Elettromeccanico, or Experimental Electromechanical Module, and echoes Moses of parting the Red Sea fame. The 5.5 billion euro (up by 1.3 billion form the first estimate) project is intended to protect the city of Venice and the Venetian Lagoon from flooding. The project is an integrated system consisting of rows of mobile gates installed at the Lido, Malamocco, and Chioggia inlets that are able to isolate the Venetian Lagoon temporarily from the Adriatic Sea during acqua alta high tides. Together with other measures, such as coastal reinforcement, the raising of quaysides, and the paving and improvement of the lagoon, MOSE is designed to protect Venice and the lagoon from tides of up to 3 metres (9.8 ft). The Consorzio Venezia Nuova is responsible for the work on behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport - Venice Water Authority. Construction began simultaneously in 2003 at all three lagoon inlets, and as of June 2013, more than 85% of the project had been completed.

