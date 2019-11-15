I don't forgive, forget or hate says Segre

Milan, November 15 - Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre said Friday that you do not fight hatred with hatred after she had to be given a security detail following a stream of antisemitic posts and threats. "I don't forgive and I don't forget, but I don't hate either," the 89-year-old said at a conference at Milan's Bocconi University entitled Science for Peace. "The spread of non hatred is a useful lesson for young people and for everyone, because the current climate is due to ignorance and indifference". Segre was recently at the centre of a political row after Italy's rightwing and centre-right parties abstained in a vote on her proposal to create a panel against racism, discrimination, antisemitism and Web-based hate.