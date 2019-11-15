Petition against A.Mittal exit filed

Milan, November 15 - The extraordinary commissioners of the former ILVA group's steel works on Friday filed an urgent petition to a Milan court to stop ArcelorMittal rescinding the contract to take over the group, including its troubled Taranto factory. The decision by the Franco-Indian steel giant, the world's largest, to pull out of the takeover deal has rocked Premier Giuseppe Conte's government. Unions say that the company has prepared a plan to gradually turn off the plant's furnaces and is determined to have pulled out by December 4, leaving the commissioners in charge of implementing the plan. ArcelorMittal said it needs to pull out citing the lifting of a 'penal shield' that protected managers involved in a clean up of the Taranto plant from prosecution and the necessity of shedding 5,000 workers across the group, which employs over 8,000 people in Taranto and some 3,000 more in Genoa and Novi Ligure.