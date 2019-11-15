League and anti-League in Bologna, Salvini begins campaign

Rome, November 15 - Former deputy prime minister and interior minister Matteo Salvini, head of the right-wing League party, on Thursday night at Bologna's Paladozza, officially opened the election campaign for League candidate Lucia Bergonzoni as Emilia Romagna governor next January 26. About 5,000 people were present. At the same time, adversaries, many university students and youths from 'social centre' radical leftist squats conducted a protest in the city's Piazza Maggiore against the League. Police prevented clashes between the two sides. Salvini has pledged to fill the same square at the end of the campaign. Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti thanked the organisers of the anti-League protest. The PD and its government partner the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) are hoping to recover votes in Emilia-Romagna and Calabria on January 26 after a recent heavy defeat in Umbria.