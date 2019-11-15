Heavy snow cuts off several Alto Adige valleys

Bolzano, November 15 - Several valleys in Alto Adige were cut off on Friday because heavy snowfalls closed a number of roads. The isolated valleys included Val Martello da Ganda, Val Senales da Certosa, Val Ridanna da Stanghe and Val Casies da Tesido. The bad weather caused power in the Puster Valley to be cut off, including in the town of Brunico. "We have recalled all the firefighters who were working to repair electricity lines because trees keep falling and the situation is too dangerous," San Lorenzo di Sebato Mayor Martin Ausserdorfer told ANSA.