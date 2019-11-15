Inflation down to 0.2% in Oct, lowest level in 3 years

ERs risk closing across Italy due to lack of doctors
Rome
15 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 15 - ISTAT said Friday that Italy's annual inflation rate was 0.2% in October, 0.1 of a point down on September and the lowest level since November 2016. The national statistics agency said it had revised down the inflation figure for October after putting it at 0.3% in an initial estimate. ISTAT's consumer-price index was 0.1% down in month-on-month terms.
