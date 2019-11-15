Fresh floods in Venice, St Mark's Square closed

Venice, November 15 - Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said via Twitter on Friday that he has decided to close St Mark's Square due to fresh flooding in the city. The city has been brought to its knees after suffering its second-worst floods on record this week, with the high-water mark reaching 187cm on Tuesday. The cost of the damage, which did not spare St Mark's Basilica, is estimated to run into hundreds of millions of euros and it prompted the central government to declare the city in a state of emergency on Thursday The water level had dropped down significantly but it went back up to 154cm on Friday morning before slowing receding. As result, water bus services were suspended and the city's Palazzo Ducale museum was closed too.