Italy's Parmitano set for unprecedented spacewalk

Rome, November 15 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, the current commander of the International Space Station (ISS), is set to lead one of the most challenging spacewalks ever on Friday. The spacewalk is the first of a series of at least four needed to service the cosmic-particle-hunting Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS-02). It is expected to be toughest spacewalk series since work to repair the Hubble Space Telescope. Parmitano and his spacewalking partner, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, will have to get to a hard-to-reach area on top of the Station's S3 Truss structure between a pair of solar arrays and radiators. The entire spacewalk is expected to take around six hours.