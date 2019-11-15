Dozens arrested in Puglia, Basilicata, Lazio in mafia probe

Bari, November 15 - Carabinieri police on Friday conducted dawn raids to execute arrest warrants for over 50 people Altamura (near Bari), Foggiaa and the nearby town of Cerignola, Matera, Lecce, and Rome. The warrants were issued for alleged leaders and members of the D'Abramo-Sforza clan from Altamura for alleged involvement in armed mafia associations, possession of weapons including military-grade arms, drug trafficking, murder, attempted murder, extortion and collusive tendering.