Bari
Dozens arrested in Puglia, Basilicata, Lazio in mafia probe

Rome
Italy's Parmitano set for unprecedented spacewalk

Paris
Italian G8 anarchist Vecchi released in France

Rome
Public debt down to 2,439 bn in Sept - Bank of Italy

Rome
Cucchi's sister says she may sue Salvini

Venice
Fresh floods in Venice, St Mark's Square closed

Foggia
Couple, 82, clubbed and robbed at home

Trento
81 inmates face trial over prison riot

Rimini
Woman pretends to phone for pizza, calls cops on husband

Ancona
Xmas play scrubbed for fear of offending non-Catholics

Rome
2 Carabinieri get 12 yrs for Cucchi homicide

L'intervista
Bari, l'ex direttore sportivo Angelozzi: «Credo nella promozione»

Barila protesta
Bari, Vigili del Fuoco in sciopero. Emiliano: «Non si parli di loro solo in occasione di tragedie»

Leccenel Salento
Maglie, la compagna è malata: tutta la classe fa il vaccino antinfluenzale

Materail simbolo
Policoro, la madonnina resiste alla tromba d'aria

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ciak, si gira un film a Ceglie Messapica e a Cisternino

Tarantole dichiarazioni
Taranto, parla la pediatra: «È un infanticidio: sono 25 anni che vedo i bambini ammalarsi»

Foggianel Foggiano
Borgo Mezzanone, lite fra migranti: 24enne preso a bastonate

Potenzal'operazione
Potenza, polizia sequestra 1kg di marijuana, cocaina ed eroina: arrestati 2 nigeriani

BatL'indagine del 2015
Minacce a testimoni, condannati due ex pm di Trani Ruggiero e Pesce

Paris

Italian G8 anarchist Vecchi released in France

Black Bloc member sentenced to 11 yrs, arrested in Brittany

Italian G8 anarchist Vecchi released in France

Paris, November 15 - The French judiciary has released Vincenzo Vecchi, a member of a Milan-based Black Bloc anarchist group. He had been sentenced to 11 years and a half in jail and Italy has asked for him to be extradited. Vecchi is held to be one of the main culprits of damage wrought during the 2001 Genoa G8 and was arrested on August 8 in Brittany after going into hiding in July 2012. A court in Rennes ordered his release, saying there were "irregularities" in the European arrest warrant put out for him.

