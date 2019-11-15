Italian G8 anarchist Vecchi released in France

Paris, November 15 - The French judiciary has released Vincenzo Vecchi, a member of a Milan-based Black Bloc anarchist group. He had been sentenced to 11 years and a half in jail and Italy has asked for him to be extradited. Vecchi is held to be one of the main culprits of damage wrought during the 2001 Genoa G8 and was arrested on August 8 in Brittany after going into hiding in July 2012. A court in Rennes ordered his release, saying there were "irregularities" in the European arrest warrant put out for him.