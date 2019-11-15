Venerdì 15 Novembre 2019 | 12:29

Bari
Dozens arrested in Puglia, Basilicata, Lazio in mafia probe

Rome
Italy's Parmitano set for unprecedented spacewalk

Paris
Italian G8 anarchist Vecchi released in France

Rome
Public debt down to 2,439 bn in Sept - Bank of Italy

Rome
Cucchi's sister says she may sue Salvini

Venice
Fresh floods in Venice, St Mark's Square closed

Foggia
Couple, 82, clubbed and robbed at home

Trento
81 inmates face trial over prison riot

Rimini
Woman pretends to phone for pizza, calls cops on husband

Ancona
Xmas play scrubbed for fear of offending non-Catholics

Rome
2 Carabinieri get 12 yrs for Cucchi homicide

Bari, l'ex direttore sportivo Angelozzi: «Credo nella promozione»

Barila protesta
Bari, Vigili del Fuoco in sciopero. Emiliano: «Non si parli di loro solo in occasione di tragedie»

Leccenel Salento
Maglie, la compagna è malata: tutta la classe fa il vaccino antinfluenzale

Materail simbolo
Policoro, la madonnina resiste alla tromba d'aria

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ciak, si gira un film a Ceglie Messapica e a Cisternino

Tarantole dichiarazioni
Taranto, parla la pediatra: «È un infanticidio: sono 25 anni che vedo i bambini ammalarsi»

Foggianel Foggiano
Borgo Mezzanone, lite fra migranti: 24enne preso a bastonate

Potenzal'operazione
Potenza, polizia sequestra 1kg di marijuana, cocaina ed eroina: arrestati 2 nigeriani

BatL'indagine del 2015
Minacce a testimoni, condannati due ex pm di Trani Ruggiero e Pesce

Due americane in pensione stregate da Bari: «È deciso, ci trasferiamo qui»

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Scuola, allerta radon a Santeramo, Gioia del Colle e a Taranto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Bari, si spegne altra insegna storica in centro. In via Argiro arriva megastore Nike

Rome

Cucchi's sister says she may sue Salvini

League leader linked 2009 death in custody to drugs

Rome, November 15 - Ilaria Cucchi said Friday that she may sue League leader Matteo Salvini after he linked the 2009 death in custody of her brother Stefano to drugs. Two Carabinieri policemen were sentenced to 12 years in jail on Thursday for involuntary homicide for the beating that caused Stefano Cucchi's death. Cucchi, 31, was picked up on a minor drugs charge in October 2009 and died in hospital a week later. The case, which has been dogged by alleged cover-ups that are subject to a separate probe, was bogged down for years before a Carabiniere turned informant. On Thursday former interior minister Salvini said the case "shows that drugs are always bad for you". Ilaria Cucchi, who staged a long campaign for justice for her brother, blasted that comment on Friday. "What have drugs got to do with it? Salvini never fails to miss an opportunity to stay silent," Ilaria Cucchi told Radio Capital. "We have had to fight this prejudice and fight against these people for years. "Many of them ended up responding for the actions in a court of law. "I'm not ruling out Salvini being the next".

