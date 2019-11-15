Cucchi's sister says she may sue Salvini

Rome, November 15 - Ilaria Cucchi said Friday that she may sue League leader Matteo Salvini after he linked the 2009 death in custody of her brother Stefano to drugs. Two Carabinieri policemen were sentenced to 12 years in jail on Thursday for involuntary homicide for the beating that caused Stefano Cucchi's death. Cucchi, 31, was picked up on a minor drugs charge in October 2009 and died in hospital a week later. The case, which has been dogged by alleged cover-ups that are subject to a separate probe, was bogged down for years before a Carabiniere turned informant. On Thursday former interior minister Salvini said the case "shows that drugs are always bad for you". Ilaria Cucchi, who staged a long campaign for justice for her brother, blasted that comment on Friday. "What have drugs got to do with it? Salvini never fails to miss an opportunity to stay silent," Ilaria Cucchi told Radio Capital. "We have had to fight this prejudice and fight against these people for years. "Many of them ended up responding for the actions in a court of law. "I'm not ruling out Salvini being the next".