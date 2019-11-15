Fresh floods in Venice, St Mark's Square closed

Dozens arrested in Puglia, Basilicata, Lazio in mafia probe
Venice
15 Novembre 2019
Venice, November 15 - Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said via Twitter on Friday that he has decided to close St Mark's Square due to fresh flooding in the city. The city has been brought to its knees after suffering its second-worst floods on record this week, with the high-water mark reaching 187cm on Tuesday. The water level had dropped down significantly but it is forecast to go back up to 160cm on Friday morning.
