Woman pretends to phone for pizza, calls cops on husband

Couple, 82, clubbed and robbed at home
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Puglia, inchiesta Tv7: i pescatori sfidano l'Ue e gettano in acqua le reti «vietate»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Rimini
14 Novembre 2019
Rimini, November 14 - An abused woman pretended to phone for pizza after suffering the umpteenth episode of domestic abuse but instead called the police who arrested her husband in Rimini Wednesday night, police said Thursday. Carabinieri said they saved her from "years of violence and persecution". The woman was taken to hospital for bruising from the latest abuse.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su