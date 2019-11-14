Giovedì 14 Novembre 2019 | 20:09

Foggia
Couple, 82, clubbed and robbed at home

Trento
81 inmates face trial over prison riot

Rimini
Woman pretends to phone for pizza, calls cops on husband

Ancona
Xmas play scrubbed for fear of offending non-Catholics

Rome
2 Carabinieri get 12 yrs for Cucchi homicide

Rome
Venice state of emergency declared

Rome
2 Carabinieri get 12 yrs for Cucchi homicide

Rome
Soccer: Lippi quits as China coach

Rome
2 Carabinieri get 12 yrs for Cucchi homicide

Rome
Tennis: Berrettini beats Thiem in Italian 1st

Ancona
Xmas play scrubbed for fear of offending non-Catholics

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

MateraIl ritrovamento
Metaponto, cc scoprono discarica a cielo aperto: messa in sicurezza

TarantoLa polemica
Ex Ilva, bufera sulla Bellanova e il quadro abbandonato a Taranto: «Un errore»

LecceIl caso
Galatina, imprenditore agricolo spara a operaio e lo ferisce al volto

BariLa sentenza
Santeramo, anziana uccisa e derubata, ribaltone in appello: condannata la badante

FoggiaA poggio imperiale
Foggia, anziani picchiati con mazze e rapinati in casa per 200 euro

BrindisiAgricoltura
Brindisi, nasce la Banca della Terra per i giovani che vogliono fare i contadini

BatLa storia
Andria, Ilaria guru dell'architettura e del design: «Resto nella mia terra fonte di ispirazione»

PotenzaLa città che cambia
Potenza, riaperto al traffico il ponte di Montereale

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Potenza, 17 misure per corruzione su autorizzazioni edilizie: bufera su Regione e Comune Venosa

Due americane in pensione stregate da Bari: «È deciso, ci trasferiamo qui»

Trento, November 14 - Prosecutors on Thursday requested the indictment of 81 inmates of Trento prison for a riot there on December 22 last year. Most of the incriminated inmates are Tunisian but there are also Moroccans, Albanians and Italians. The riot erupted after the suicide of a 32-year-old Tunisian inmate.

