81 inmates face trial over prison riot

Couple, 82, clubbed and robbed at home
Trento
14 Novembre 2019
Trento, November 14 - Prosecutors on Thursday requested the indictment of 81 inmates of Trento prison for a riot there on December 22 last year. Most of the incriminated inmates are Tunisian but there are also Moroccans, Albanians and Italians. The riot erupted after the suicide of a 32-year-old Tunisian inmate.
