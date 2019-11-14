Couple, 82, clubbed and robbed at home
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Puglia, inchiesta Tv7: i pescatori sfidano l'Ue e gettano in acqua le reti «vietate»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Foggia
14 Novembre 2019
Foggia, November 14 - An 82-year-old couple were tied up, beaten with clubs and robbed in their home at Poggio Imperiale near Foggia on Wednesday night, police said Thursday. The man suffered cuts and bruises to the head and the woman a dislocated wrist. The proceeds of the robbery were little more than 200 euros, police said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su