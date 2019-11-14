Tennis: Berrettini beats Thiem in Italian 1st

Rome, November 14 - Matteo Berrettini on Thursday became the first Italian to win a match at the ATP Finals, beating Austria's Dominic Thiem 7-6 6-3. It was the 23-year-old Roman's first win in the tournament after defeats to Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer which eliminated him from the competition. "I'd give myself eight out of 10, it has been an extraordinary season," said Berrettini. "I could have played better but I felt good on the court despite a few physical niggles. "I'm thinking of next year, feeling stronger. I want to be competitive with these great champions and if I were to qualify next year I would be more ready. "It's a great emotion that you have to learn to manage, it's a question of experience. Now the Davis Cup, certainly, and then a week off for R&R".