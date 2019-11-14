Giovedì 14 Novembre 2019 | 18:39

Rome
2 Carabinieri get 12 yrs for Cucchi homicide

Rome
Tennis: Berrettini beats Thiem in Italian 1st

Ancona
Xmas play scrubbed for fear of offending non-Catholics

Rimini
Woman pretends to phone for pizza, calls cops on husband

Rome
4 docs timed out, 1 acquitted over Cucchi

Rome
Weather red alert in Veneto Friday

Trento
81 inmates face trial over prison riot

Strasbourg
ECHR opens case against Italy, Germany on ThyssenKrupp

Foggia
Couple, 82, clubbed and robbed at home

Rome
Tampon VAT to be cut

Vatican City
Pope appoints Spanish Jesuit as economy chief

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

BariIl caso
Faida nel clan Strisciuglio, boss ucciso per gestione spaccio: due condanne a Bari

MateraAlluvione
Maltempo flagella Matera, dopo Mattarella anche Conte chiama il sindaco

FoggiaA poggio imperiale
Foggia, anziani picchiati con mazze e rapinati in casa per 200 euro

HomeLe dichiarazioni
Arcelor Mittal, Bentivogli: «Morselli ha comunicato lo stop degli impianti»

Ex Ilva verso lo spegnimento, Bentivogli: «Morselli ha comunicato stop impianti».
Emiliano: «Fermarli significa distruggerli»

 
BrindisiAgricoltura
Brindisi, nasce la Banca della Terra per i giovani che vogliono fare i contadini

BatLa storia
Andria, Ilaria guru dell'architettura e del design: «Resto nella mia terra fonte di ispirazione»

LecceIl gasdotto
Tap, Snam annuncia: «Lavori al 90%, consegna confermata per il 2020»

PotenzaLa città che cambia
Potenza, riaperto al traffico il ponte di Montereale

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Potenza, 17 misure per corruzione su autorizzazioni edilizie: bufera su Regione e Comune Venosa

Bomba a Brindisi, piano evacuazione per 50mila persone: c'è anche il carcere

Rome

Tennis: Berrettini beats Thiem in Italian 1st

I'll do better next yr says Roman

Rome, November 14 - Matteo Berrettini on Thursday became the first Italian to win a match at the ATP Finals, beating Austria's Dominic Thiem 7-6 6-3. It was the 23-year-old Roman's first win in the tournament after defeats to Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer which eliminated him from the competition. "I'd give myself eight out of 10, it has been an extraordinary season," said Berrettini. "I could have played better but I felt good on the court despite a few physical niggles. "I'm thinking of next year, feeling stronger. I want to be competitive with these great champions and if I were to qualify next year I would be more ready. "It's a great emotion that you have to learn to manage, it's a question of experience. Now the Davis Cup, certainly, and then a week off for R&R".

