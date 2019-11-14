4 docs timed out, 1 acquitted over Cucchi

Rome, November 14 - A Rome appeals court on Friday acquitted one doctor and timed out four others for negligent manslaughter in the 2009 suspected police brutality death of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi who was picked up on a minor drugs charge in October of that year and died in hospital a week later. In a separate trial, a Rome assize court is set to issue a verdict for five Carabinieri in the case, three of them accused of involuntary manslaughter in the alleged beating that allegedly caused the 31-year-old's death. The case, which has been dogged by alleged cover-ups that are subject to a separate probe, was bogged down for years before a Carabiniere turned informant.