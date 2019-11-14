Weather red alert in Veneto Friday

Rome, November 14 - A red alert for bad weather was called for Friday in some parts of the Veneto region after disastrous and deadly floods hit Venice earlier this week. An orange alert was called by the civil protection department in the autonomous province Bolzano, parts of Friuli Venezia Giulia and a large part of Veneto, Liguria and Tuscany. A yellow alert is being weighed for Lazio, Abruzzo, Marche, Umbria, Molise, a greater part of Emilia-Romagna, part of Lombardy, and the remaining parts of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Veneto and Liguria.