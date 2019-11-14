81 inmates face trial over prison riot
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Puglia, inchiesta Tv7: i pescatori sfidano l'Ue e gettano in acqua le reti «vietate»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Trento
14 Novembre 2019
Trento, November 14 - Prosecutors on Thursday requested the indictment of 81 inmates of Trento prison for a riot there on December 22 last year. Most of the inmates are Tunisian but there are also Moroccans, Albanians and Italians.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su