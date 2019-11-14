ECHR opens case against Italy, Germany on ThyssenKrupp

Strasbourg, November 14 - The European Court of Human Rights has opened a procedure against Italy and Germany regarding a fire at ThyssenKrupp's Turin steel plant in December 2007 in which seven workers died. Relatives of the victims and one survivor, Antonio Boccuzzi, appealed to the court saying their rights were being breached, because two German managers are still free despite convictions in Italy dating back to 2016. Former Thyssen CEO Harald Espenhahn was given a term of nine years, eight months in relation to the disaster. Five other managers, four Italians and German Gerald Priegnitz, got sentences of between 6 and 7 years. Priegnitz, the German manager, was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months.