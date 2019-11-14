Tampon VAT to be cut

81 inmates face trial over prison riot
Rome
14 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 14 - The VAT rate on tampons and sanitary pads will fall from 22% to 10% under an amendment to the government's fiscal decree that was reintroduced on Thursday.
