Pope appoints Spanish Jesuit as economy chief

Vatican City, November 14 - Pope Francis has appointed a fellow Jesuit, Spaniard Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, as the new head of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy. The 60-year-old from Merida replaces Cardinal George Pell, who is serving a jail term in his native Australia for sexual abuse of minors. Prefect of Secretariat for Economy is the third highest position in the Vatican after the secretary of State and the pope himself. "As a Jesuit, it is a joy to receive a mission directly from the Pope," Guerrero said. "It is a privileged way to realize my vocation. "The obedience I profess has always led me along unexpected paths, led me where I would never have dared to venture. "And so, I am grateful. Obedience is, for me, a privileged place of encounter with the Lord."