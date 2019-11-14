Giovedì 14 Novembre 2019 | 15:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City
Pope appoints Spanish Jesuit as economy chief

Pope appoints Spanish Jesuit as economy chief

 
Rome
Di Maio says malcontents free to leave M5S

Di Maio says malcontents free to leave M5S

 
Rome
MOSE obsolete but must be finished - Di Maio

MOSE obsolete but must be finished - Di Maio

 
Trento
First plastic-free skiing area in world in Italy

First plastic-free skiing area in world in Italy

 
Rome
Carabiniere homicide:Immediate trial requested for Americans

Carabiniere homicide:Immediate trial requested for Americans

 
Milan
'Mum died in bombing' says ISIS boy

'Mum died in bombing' says ISIS boy

 
Rome
Drug agency managers probed for defrauding NHS

Drug agency managers probed for defrauding NHS

 
Milan
3 probed for money laundering with bitcoin

3 probed for money laundering with bitcoin

 
Orvieto
Man murders wife, daughter, kills self

Man murders wife, daughter, kills self

 
Rome
Bullies may be taken from families under new bill

Bullies may be taken from families under new bill

 
Rome
Nigerian trafficking, prostitution gang busted

Nigerian trafficking, prostitution gang busted

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaPensioni
Poggio Imperiale, dopo 5 anni Inps riconosce pensione di reversibilità a vedovo 83enne

Poggio Imperiale, dopo 5 anni Inps riconosce pensione di reversibilità a vedovo 83enne

 
BrindisiAgricoltura
Brindisi, nasce la Banca della Terra per i giovani che vogliono fare i contadini

Brindisi, nasce la Banca della Terra per i giovani che vogliono fare i contadini

 
TarantoIl caso
Ona contro Mittal: «Licenziato ingiustamente operaio con patologia di asbesto»

Ona contro Mittal: «Licenziato ingiustamente operaio con patologia di asbesto»

 
BariIl caso
Bari, rubano bici da un palazzo con la tecnica del citofono: beccati e denunciati

Bari, rubano bici da un palazzo con la tecnica del citofono: beccati e denunciati

 
BatLa storia
Andria, Ilaria guru dell'architettura e del design: «Resto nella mia terra fonte di ispirazione»

Andria, Ilaria guru dell'architettura e del design: «Resto nella mia terra fonte di ispirazione»

 
Matera
Vigili del Fuoco, da oggi sono cittadini onorari di Matera

Vigili del Fuoco, da oggi sono cittadini onorari di Matera

 
LecceIl gasdotto
Tap, Snam annuncia: «Lavori al 90%, consegna confermata per il 2020»

Tap, Snam annuncia: «Lavori al 90%, consegna confermata per il 2020»

 
PotenzaLa città che cambia
Potenza, riaperto al traffico il ponte di Montereale

Potenza, riaperto al traffico il ponte di Montereale

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Potenza, 17 misure per corruzione su autorizzazioni edilizie: bufera su Regione e Comune Venosa

Venosa, pratiche edilizie agli «amici» e bandi su misura: 17 ordinanze, in manette ex sindaco

Bomba a Brindisi, piano evacuazione per 50mila persone: c'è anche il carcere

Bomba a Brindisi, piano evacuazione per 50mila persone: c'è anche il carcere

Rome

MOSE obsolete but must be finished - Di Maio

Venice must be protected ASAP says FM, M5S chief

MOSE obsolete but must be finished - Di Maio

Rome, November 14 - Venice's MOSE flood-barrier system must be finished despite its being already obsolete, Foreign Minister and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said after floods devastated the lagoon city killing two people on Monday. Projects like MOSE, which are currently due to be up and running in 2021, were "born old and stuffed with kickbacks and corruption but now, although it isn't the best possible solution, it must be completed as soon as possible to protect Venice immediately", he said. "We won't pretend not to see where the blame lies," he said. In September the updated 2018 balance sheet of the consortium building MOSE said the flood barriers will be handed over to the city council at the end of 2021 to protect the lagoon city from acqua alta or high water levels such as the 187 cm tide that hit Monday, the highest in 50 years. The innovative and complex system of barriers, which cost 74 million euros in 2018 alone, will be completed at the end of June 2020, ushering in the final phase of testing. Launched in 2003 and originally slated for completion in 2016, the MOSE project to build a system of retractable dikes has been at the centre of a slew of corruption scandals. MOSE stands for MOdulo Sperimentale Elettromeccanico, or Experimental Electromechanical Module, and echoes Moses of parting the Red Sea fame. The 5.5 billion euro (up by 1.3 billion form the first estimate) project is intended to protect the city of Venice and the Venetian Lagoon from flooding. The project is an integrated system consisting of rows of mobile gates installed at the Lido, Malamocco, and Chioggia inlets that are able to isolate the Venetian Lagoon temporarily from the Adriatic Sea during acqua alta high tides. Together with other measures, such as coastal reinforcement, the raising of quaysides, and the paving and improvement of the lagoon, MOSE is designed to protect Venice and the lagoon from tides of up to 3 metres (9.8 ft). The Consorzio Venezia Nuova is responsible for the work on behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport - Venice Water Authority. Construction began simultaneously in 2003 at all three lagoon inlets, and as of June 2013, more than 85% of the project had been completed.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati