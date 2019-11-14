Di Maio says malcontents free to leave M5S

Rome, November 14 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that malcontents were free to leave his 5-Star Movement (M5S) amid reports of unhappiness among some within the anti-establishment group about the direction it is taking. "Some people, when faced with the victims of (flooding in) Venice and the drama of the (former) ILVA (steelworks crisis), prefer to focus on their own interest," Di Maio said. "They know where they can go. The Movement will not mourn them. "The M5S is working with its head down to change the country, not by feeding behind-the-scenes reports in compliant newspapers. "We knew there was a danger that some of us would start thinking of their own interest. "Those who want to play the games of others and of the system can join another party".