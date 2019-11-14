First plastic-free skiing area in world in Italy

Trento, November 14 - The world's first plastic-free skiing area has been created in Italy, sources said Thursday. Plastic dishes, cups, single-use straws and bottles will be banned in the Val di Pejo north of Trento from the start of the winter skiing season, they said. The initiative was launched after a study by two Milan universities, the Statale and the Bicocca, found the equivalent of all the plastic particles in Europe's seas in a local glacier. The study found between 131 million and 162 million particles of plastic in the Forni Glacier.