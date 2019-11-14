'Mum died in bombing' says ISIS boy

Milan, November 14 - An 11-year-old boy whose mother was killed in Syria after joining ISIS told investigators in Milan Thursday that his mother died in a bombing raid. "My mum died in a bombing, I was close to her," said the boy, who cannot be named because of his age. His mother took him to Syria in 2014 and he returned to Italy last week after her death. Sources said the boy is still in shock and will be operated on for a leg injury sustained in the bombing next week. The boy who was taken to Syria by his Islamist extremist mother returned to Italy on Friday after being tracked down by Italian police in a refugee camp in the war-torn country. The mother, an Albanian national, left behind her husband and her two other children at the family home in Barzago, near Lecco, in December 2014 to join ISIS. The boy, who was six at the time he was taken to Syria, was found at a camp in Al Hol by State and Carabinieri police officers.