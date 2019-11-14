Bullies may be taken from families under new bill

Rome, November 14 - Bullies may be taken from their families and placed in foster care under a new bill set to hit the House floor next week, sources said Thursday. The measure may be taken against bullies who fail to revise their behaviour after "courses of re-education", the sources said. They may be removed from their families if their continuing to stay with their parents proves to be "counterproductive" for making them mend their ways. The measure is envisaged for the most serious cases of bullying. The bill also sets up a new helpline, 114, for victims of bullying. The bill has been approved by the House justice committee. Bullying cases have been on the rise in Italy recently. Last month Rome prosecutors opened a probe into bullying and inciting suicide after a 13-year-old girl jumped to her death from her family apartment in the Italian capital. Prosecutors were also probing the case of a 10-year-old girl who tried to kill herself and was saved by two policewomen.