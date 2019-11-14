Man murders wife, daughter, kills self

Orvieto, November 14 - A 66-year-old Orvieto man on Thursday shot dead his 67-year-old wife and 35-year-old daughter with his legal hunting rifle before shooting himself dead, police said. The motive is not yet clear, police said. Police said they thought it might have been an impulse killing. The man, a clerk, was said to have been a very reserved person who gave no sign of being a potential murderer-suicide, neighbours said. The man's brother phoned police after failing to hear from him. The daughter's body was found in the kitchen of their home, her mother's in a cubbyhole and the man's in another room with the rifle by his side. Police are trying top piece together what exactly happened, and why.