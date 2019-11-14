Giovedì 14 Novembre 2019 | 12:33

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Foggia
Doctor arrested for alleged sexual violence on patients

Doctor arrested for alleged sexual violence on patients

 
Gioia Tauro
Tonne of cocaine seized at Gioia Tauro port

Tonne of cocaine seized at Gioia Tauro port

 
Rimini
Man arrested for deliberately infecting woman with HIV

Man arrested for deliberately infecting woman with HIV

 
Venice
Govt to declare Venice in state of emergency - Conte

Govt to declare Venice in state of emergency - Conte

 
Milan
Former FI MEP Lara Comi arrested (2)

Former FI MEP Lara Comi arrested (2)

 
Rome
Vandals shatter Rome bus windows, no injuries

Vandals shatter Rome bus windows, no injuries

 
Naples
CasaPound militants acquitted by Naples court

CasaPound militants acquitted by Naples court

 
Rome
Migrant integration not enough for stay permit - court

Migrant integration not enough for stay permit - court

 
Milan
11 warders indicted for beating inmate

11 warders indicted for beating inmate

 
Florence
Antisemitism more a problem for Left - Salvini

Antisemitism more a problem for Left - Salvini

 
Vibo Valentia
Man crushed to death by car after jack collapses

Man crushed to death by car after jack collapses

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIl gasdotto
Tap, Snam annuncia: «Lavori al 90%, consegna confermata per il 2020»

Tap, Snam annuncia: «Lavori al 90%, consegna confermata per il 2020»

 
BrindisiA san vito dei normanni
Brindisi, infastidisce clienti di supermercato e manda in ospedale un cc: arrestato

Brindisi, infastidisce clienti di supermercato e manda in ospedale un cc: arrestato

 
TarantoDurante la task force
Infrataras Taranto, in 145 a rischio licenziamento: domani sit in in Regione

Infrataras Taranto, in 145 a rischio licenziamento: domani sit in in Regione

 
BariI dati
Acquaviva, al via "Radiografia del Cuore della Puglia": confronto tra 10 comuni

Acquaviva, al via "Radiografia del Cuore della Puglia": confronto tra 10 comuni

 
PotenzaLa città che cambia
Potenza, riaperto al traffico il ponte di Montereale

Potenza, riaperto al traffico il ponte di Montereale

 
BatFatture inesistenti
Barletta, società cartiere di fatture false: 53 indagati

Barletta, società cartiere di fatture false: 53 indagati

 
FoggiaLotta alla droga
Vieste, in auto con 1 kg di cocaina purissima e 20mila euro: arrestato

Vieste, in auto con 1 kg di cocaina purissima e 20mila euro: arrestato

 
MateraIL Quirinale
Matera flagellata da maltempo, Mattarella chiama il sindaco

Matera flagellata da maltempo, Mattarella chiama il sindaco

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Potenza, 17 misure per corruzione su autorizzazioni edilizie: bufera su Regione e Comune Venosa

Venosa, pratiche edilizie agli «amici» e bandi su misura: 17 ordinanze, in manette ex sindaco

Bomba a Brindisi, piano evacuazione per 50mila persone: c'è anche il carcere

Bomba a Brindisi, piano evacuazione per 50mila persone: c'è anche il carcere

Foggia

Doctor arrested for alleged sexual violence on patients

Hospital medic accused of five cases of abuse since 2004

Doctor arrested for alleged sexual violence on patients

Foggia, November 14 - A 65-year-old doctor working at Manfredonia hospital in the southern province of Foggia was put under house by State police on Thursday for alleged sexual violence on his patients, sources said. The medic is accused of five episodes of abuse on patients aged between 30 and 40 since 2004. The man has been suspended from the medical profession for six months.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati