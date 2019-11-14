Doctor arrested for alleged sexual violence on patients
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Puglia, inchiesta Tv7: i pescatori sfidano l'Ue e gettano in acqua le reti «vietate»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, infastidisce clienti di supermercato e manda in ospedale un cc: arrestato
Infrataras Taranto, in 145 a rischio licenziamento: domani sit in in Regione
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Foggia
14 Novembre 2019
Foggia, November 14 - A 65-year-old doctor working at Manfredonia hospital in the southern province of Foggia was put under house by State police on Thursday for alleged sexual violence on his patients, sources said. The medic is accused of five episodes of abuse on patients aged between 30 and 40 since 2004. The man has been suspended from the medical profession for six months.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su