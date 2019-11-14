Man arrested for deliberately infecting woman with HIV

Doctor arrested for alleged sexual violence on patients
Rimini
14 Novembre 2019
Rimini, November 14 - A 39-year-old man from Rimini has been arrested by Carabinieri police for having deliberately infecting one of his lovers with HIV, sources said Thursday. The man also alleged had unprotected sex with at least two other women, although they did not get infected. Police started investigating after a report from the man's partner. The defendant, who is originally from Brazil, faces charges of grievously harm.
