Giovedì 14 Novembre 2019 | 12:07

Foggia
Doctor arrested for alleged sexual violence on patients

Gioia Tauro
Tonne of cocaine seized at Gioia Tauro port

Rimini
Man arrested for deliberately infecting woman with HIV

Venice
Govt to declare Venice in state of emergency - Conte

Milan
Former FI MEP Lara Comi arrested (2)

Rome
Vandals shatter Rome bus windows, no injuries

Naples
CasaPound militants acquitted by Naples court

Rome
Migrant integration not enough for stay permit - court

Milan
11 warders indicted for beating inmate

Florence
Antisemitism more a problem for Left - Salvini

Vibo Valentia
Man crushed to death by car after jack collapses

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

TarantoDurante la task force
Infrataras Taranto, in 145 a rischio licenziamento: domani sit in in Regione

BariI dati
Acquaviva, al via "Radiografia del Cuore della Puglia": confronto tra 10 comuni

PotenzaLa città che cambia
Potenza, riaperto al traffico il ponte di Montereale

LecceL'evento
Lecce, il regista Ferzan Ozpetek «ambasciatore» dell’Unisalento

BrindisiOmicidio colposo
Francavilla, tubo lasciato nell’addome di un paziente, ma non da loro: assolti in 5

BatFatture inesistenti
Barletta, società cartiere di fatture false: 53 indagati

FoggiaLotta alla droga
Vieste, in auto con 1 kg di cocaina purissima e 20mila euro: arrestato

MateraIL Quirinale
Matera flagellata da maltempo, Mattarella chiama il sindaco

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Potenza, 17 misure per corruzione su autorizzazioni edilizie: bufera su Regione e Comune Venosa

Bomba a Brindisi, piano evacuazione per 50mila persone: c'è anche il carcere

Venice

Govt to declare Venice in state of emergency - Conte

MOSE flood-barrier system coming soon says premier

Venice, November 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that his cabinet will approve a decree later in the day declaring Venice to be in a state of emergency after floods brought the city to its knees this week. "This will make it possible to assign the first financial aid to pay for the emergency spending and restore services," Conte said after a meeting in the city with Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, Veneto Governor Luca Zaia and Infrastructure Minister Paola De Micheli. The devastation caused by the flooding has led to controversy about the fact that the MOSE flood barrier system is still not operative after decades of work and billions of euros of investment. "Our commitment to Venice is total," Conte told ANSA on the way out of his hotel on Thursday. "The situation in this unique city is dramatic. "Lots of money has been spent," he added regarding MOSE, which has been hit by delays and a corruption scandal. "It's on the final straight and now it must be completed and maintained". De Micheli told Radio Capital that the aim was to complete the project by the end of 2021, while adding that "I hope that it is partially in use before then".

