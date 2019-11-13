Migrant integration not enough for stay permit - court

Rome, November 13 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Wednesday ruled that in order to issue a stay permit for humanitarian reasons, the fact that a migrant is socially and economically integrated into Italian society is not enough, and credible evidence of human rights violations in the home country is also required. The ruling affirms an appeal by the Italian interior ministry filed during Matteo Salvini's tenure that maintained stay permits couldn't be issued on the basis of integration alone, but that the "specific compromise" of human rights in the migrant's country of origin must also be taken into consideration.