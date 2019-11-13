Vandals shatter Rome bus windows, no injuries
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerignola, dopo lite uccide la vicina, ferisce la moglie e poi si ammazza Foto
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri.
Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca Video
Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Rome
13 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 13 - The rear window of a Rome public transport bus was shattered on Wednesday in an apparent act of vandalism, but no passengers were injured. The driver of bus 779 said he realised something had been thrown from outside and saw four or five young men running away from the scene near Piazza Eugenio Montale in the Laurentina neighbourhood. Carabinieri police are investigating.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su