Rome

Vandals shatter Rome bus windows, no injuries

Driver says he saw group of young men running away

Vandals shatter Rome bus windows, no injuries

Rome, November 13 - The rear window of a Rome public transport bus was shattered on Wednesday in an apparent act of vandalism, but no passengers were injured. The driver of bus 779 said he realised something had been thrown from outside and saw four or five young men running away from the scene near Piazza Eugenio Montale in the Laurentina neighbourhood. Carabinieri police are investigating.

