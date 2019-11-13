CasaPound militants acquitted by Naples court

Naples, November 13 - The Assize Court of Naples on Wednesday acquitted defendants belonging to militant groups including CasaPound who were accused of subversive association and being part of an armed gang in a ruling that "the crime did not exist". The court ruled against substitute prosecutor Catello Maresca in the maxi trial of CasaPound militants. The only conviction was a three-year sentence issued to CasaPound's Enrico Tarantino, for possession of and carrying explosive devices in a public place. CasaPound is a Rome-based neofascist organisation.