CasaPound militants acquitted by Naples court

13 Novembre 2019
Naples, November 13 - The Assize Court of Naples on Wednesday acquitted defendants belonging to militant groups including CasaPound who were accused of subversive association and being part of an armed gang in a ruling that "the crime did not exist". The court ruled against substitute prosecutor Catello Maresca in the maxi trial of CasaPound militants. The only conviction was a three-year sentence issued to CasaPound's Enrico Tarantino, for possession of and carrying explosive devices in a public place. CasaPound is a Rome-based neofascist organisation.
