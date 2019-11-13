11 warders indicted for beating inmate

Milan, November 13 - Eleven jail warders were indicted Wednesday on charges of allegedly beating an inmate of Milan's San Vittore prison between 2016 and 2017. The 11 include inspectors and prison officers. The alleged victim was a 50-year-old Tunisian, Ismail Latief. The trial will start for all 11 on February 12. Charges include obstructing justice, bodily harm, making false statements and abduction, judicial sources said.