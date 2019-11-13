11 warders indicted for beating inmate
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerignola, dopo lite uccide la vicina, ferisce la moglie e poi si ammazza Foto
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri.
Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca Video
Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Milan
13 Novembre 2019
Milan, November 13 - Eleven jail warders were indicted Wednesday on charges of allegedly beating an inmate of Milan's San Vittore prison between 2016 and 2017. The 11 include inspectors and prison officers. The alleged victim was a 50-year-old Tunisian, Ismail Latief. The trial will start for all 11 on February 12. Charges include obstructing justice, bodily harm, making false statements and abduction, judicial sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su