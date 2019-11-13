Mercoledì 13 Novembre 2019 | 18:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Florence
Antisemitism more a problem for Left - Salvini

Antisemitism more a problem for Left - Salvini

 
Vibo Valentia
Man crushed to death by car after jack collapses

Man crushed to death by car after jack collapses

 
Rome
F1: Leclerc says Senna an inspiration before Brazil

F1: Leclerc says Senna an inspiration before Brazil

 
Rome
Woman dies in Rome car crash

Woman dies in Rome car crash

 
Sao Paulo
Solar-energy investments promote professional development

Solar-energy investments promote professional development

 
Brussels
Antisemitism demon returns says Sassoli on Segre

Antisemitism demon returns says Sassoli on Segre

 
Rome
Salvini migrant/security bill not retroactive - court

Salvini migrant/security bill not retroactive - court

 
Cerignola
Murder-suicide near Foggia

Murder-suicide near Foggia

 
Rome
BookCity opens in Milan

BookCity opens in Milan

 
Rome
Soldiers injured in Iraq returning Wed - Di Miao

Soldiers injured in Iraq returning Wed - Di Miao

 
Rome
Ankara shd be prudent, we'll react to provocations - Di Maio

Ankara shd be prudent, we'll react to provocations - Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'appello social
Noci, 2 pastori tedeschi in cerca del padrone: si sono persi durante Bacco nelle Gnostre

Noci, 2 pastori tedeschi in cerca del padrone: si sono persi durante Bacco nelle Gnostre

 
PotenzaPetrolio lucano
Bardi: «Con Eni piena condivisione su rinnovo, aiuterà città colpite da maltempo»

Bardi: «Con Eni piena condivisione su rinnovo, aiuterà città colpite da maltempo»

 
TarantoOccupazione
Mittal, i sindacati denunciano: «Fatture non saldate, in 50 senza stipendio»

Mittal, i sindacati denunciano: «Fatture non saldate, in 50 senza stipendio»

 
MateraIL Quirinale
Matera flagellata da maltempo, Mattarella chiama il sindaco

Matera flagellata da maltempo, Mattarella chiama il sindaco

 
FoggiaIn località Posta Aucello
Cerignola, 69enne uccide una donna e si ammazza: grave una vicina di casa

Cerignola, dopo lite uccide la vicina, ferisce la moglie e poi si ammazza Foto

 
LecceIl processo
Sogliano Cavour, il pentito accusa ex sindaco: mi diede 30mila € per le elezioni

Sogliano Cavour, il pentito accusa ex sindaco: mi diede 30mila € per le elezioni

 
BrindisiL'arresto
Oria, affidato ai servizi sociali se ne infischia: finisce in cella

Oria, affidato ai servizi sociali se ne infischia: finisce in cella

 
BatPalazzo Della Marra
Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

 

i più letti

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri.
Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca Video
Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Maltempo, allerta meteo su tutta la Puglia. Scuole chiuse a Brindisi, Taranto, Lecce e nel Barese

Florence

Antisemitism more a problem for Left - Salvini

Eleonora De Majo equates Zionism with Nazism - Jewish community

Antisemitism more a problem for Left - Salvini

Florence, November 13 - Antisemitism is more of a problem for the Italian Left than the Right, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday citing the case of a woman from a far-left 'social centre' squat who has just been named Naples culture councillor and who allegedly "believes that Israel is a Nazi country". The Naples Jewish community has voiced concern over the appointment of new Naples culture pointwoman Eleonora De Majo saying she allegedly equates Zionism with Nazism. De Majo responded by saying that "criticising Israel's apartheid policy is not antisemitism". De Majo, 31, belongs to a radical leftist group called Dema which is rooted in anticapitalist and anarchist squats. photo: Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris with De Majo

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati