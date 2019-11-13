Antisemitism more a problem for Left - Salvini

Florence, November 13 - Antisemitism is more of a problem for the Italian Left than the Right, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday citing the case of a woman from a far-left 'social centre' squat who has just been named Naples culture councillor and who allegedly "believes that Israel is a Nazi country". The Naples Jewish community has voiced concern over the appointment of new Naples culture pointwoman Eleonora De Majo saying she allegedly equates Zionism with Nazism. De Majo responded by saying that "criticising Israel's apartheid policy is not antisemitism". De Majo, 31, belongs to a radical leftist group called Dema which is rooted in anticapitalist and anarchist squats. photo: Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris with De Majo