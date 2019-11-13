F1: Leclerc says Senna an inspiration before Brazil

Rome, November 13 - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has said late Formula One great Ayton Senna is an inspiration to him ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos. The 22-year-old from Monaco will be in need of some Senna-style heroics this weekend as he faces an uphill battle after Ferrari's struggles at the United States Grand Prix. Leclerc will start with a 10-place grid penalty because Ferrari have installed a power unit on his car after mechanical problems in Austin. "Brazil is not just a nation with an enormous passion for our sport," Leclerc said. "It is also the homeland of Ayrton Senna, the driver who probably inspired me the most. "He was a great talent and a special person and this Grand Prix always puts this legend back in our minds. "The circuit is lots of fun. "It's a short lap with lots of different bends and some pretty long straights". Leclerc has made a big impact in his debut season at Ferrari after joining the Italian glamour team from satellite outfit Alfa Romeo-Sauber. He notched his first Formula One victory in Belgium in September and followed that up by ending Ferrari's nine-year dry run at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Indeed, he has outshone his team mate, Germany's four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has had a poor campaign by his standards. Leclerc will be looking for a strong showing in Brazil to consolidate third place in the drivers' standings with two rounds of the championship to go. He has 249 points, 14 more than Red Bull's Max Verstappen in fourth and 19 more than fifth-placed Vettel. He has no hope of catching already crowned world champion Lewis Hamilton or his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in second. "We come to the penultimate round of the season after a frustrating race in Austin, where we were unable to deliver the results we felt we could have done," said Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto. "We missed out on taking a historic seventh consecutive pole by just one hundredth of a second with Sebastian, although we can take comfort from the fact it showed the raw performance was there. "On Sunday, Charles' pace in the first stint was poor although his car performance level was back to normal after the first pit stop. "So we will put all this behind us now and look ahead to Brazil and a fresh start. "Charles will get a new power unit there, as his was damaged on Saturday in Austin, which meant he had to use a previously used and less powerful version for the rest of the weekend. "Fitting a new PU means taking a grid-penalty in Sao Paulo, but we should be back to our normal performance level and show some fighting spirit to finish the season on a high note. "That will be important in order to confirm we are making progress with our car and to take some of that momentum into the winter work. "I know that our drivers and the whole team are fully focused on that." >ANSA/ F1: Leclerc in Brasile in nome Senna,'è il mio modello' Monegasco a Interlagos cambierà motore. Vettel 'promette' pazzie ROMA ROMA, 12 NOV - Voglia di riscatto e di chiudere in bellezza una stagione che per la Ferrari sarà ricordata soprattutto per i risultati messi a segno dalla stella nascente Charles Leclerc. Monegasco che, dopo la deludente gara in Usa, cambierà il motore della sua Rossa anche se per questo dovrà scontare una penalità di almeno dieci posti sulla griglia di partenza a Interlagos. "Il Brasile non è solo una nazione nella quale c'è una enorme passione per il nostro sport - ricorda Leclerc alla vigilia della corsa - è anche la patria di Ayrton Senna, ovvero il pilota al quale probabilmente mi sono ispirato di più. Era un gran talento e una persona speciale e questo Gran Premio ci porta sempre alla mente la sua leggenda. Il circuito è estremamente divertente: si tratta di un giro corto nel quale comunque trovano posto curve molto diverse fra loro oltre che rettilinei di discreta lunghezza. Il meteo a San Paolo è sempre imprevedibile e questo - assicura il giovane pilota della scuderia di Maranello - influisce, come è ovvio, sulle condizioni del tracciato che cambiano di giorno in giorno e in determinate condizioni possono risultare una variabile che rimescolano le carte in tavola". Un fine settimana importante per la storia della Ferrari che sabato prossimo festeggerà una data speciale: nella giornata di sabato, ricorrono i 90 anni dall'inizio dell'avventura della scuderia. Era infatti il 16 novembre 1929 quando la squadra ricevette l'omologa che la autorizzava ad operare. La prima gara della neonata equipe sarebbe stata la Mille Miglia del 1930. Per festeggiare con i tifosi la Scuderia Ferrari lancerà diverse iniziative sui social network e sulle proprie piattaforme web. "Arriviamo al penultimo Gran Premio della stagione - sottolinea il team principal della Ferrari Mattia Binotto - dopo la frustrante gara di Austin nella quale non siamo stati in grado di portare a casa il risultato che sentivamo di poter raccogliere. Charles potrà disporre di una Power Unit nuova dal momento che la sua si è danneggiata nel sabato di Austin e questo lo ha costretto a montare una unità usata e meno potente per il resto del weekend. Equipaggiare la sua SF90 con una nuova Power Unit significa prendere penalità in griglia, ma se non altro a San Paolo ci aspettiamo di tornare ai livelli consueti di performance e di poter lottare con spirito combattivo per finire in crescendo la stagione. Questo sarà importante per cercare la conferma del fatto che stiamo facendo progressi con la nostra vettura e per provare a portare questo stato di forma nella pausa invernale. So che i nostri piloti e tutto il team sono assolutamente concentrati su questo". L'ultima vittoria della Scuderia Ferrari nel Gran Premio del Brasile è datata 2017 ed è stata portata in dote da Sebastian Vettel al termine di una corsa serratissima contro la Mercedes di Valtteri Bottas. "Quando si gareggia a San Paolo - spiega Vettel - è sempre un'incognita, può sempre succedere di tutto. Non so per quale motivo ma c'è qualcosa di particolare su questa pista e in questi luoghi. 