Three arrested on drug charges 'protected by Messina Denaro'

Palermo, November 13 - Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation by prosecutors in Palermo on an international drug trafficking ring allegedly operating on behalf of the Sicilian Mafia and fugitive Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro, investigative sources said Wednesday. ROS security Carabinieri police from Trapani and GICO economic-financial police in Palermo carried out the nationwide operation on Wednesday that led to the arrests and included search operations in which 100 Carabinieri and tax police officers were deployed, the sources said.