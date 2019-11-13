Three arrested on drug charges 'protected by Messina Denaro'

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Caporalato, lavoratori sfruttati a Martina: denunciati gestori masserie
Cerignola, dopo lite uccide la vicina, ferisce la moglie e poi si ammazza Foto
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri.
Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca Video
Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Palermo
13 Novembre 2019
Palermo, November 13 - Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation by prosecutors in Palermo on an international drug trafficking ring allegedly operating on behalf of the Sicilian Mafia and fugitive Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro, investigative sources said Wednesday. ROS security Carabinieri police from Trapani and GICO economic-financial police in Palermo carried out the nationwide operation on Wednesday that led to the arrests and included search operations in which 100 Carabinieri and tax police officers were deployed, the sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su