Antisemitism demon returns says Sassoli on Segre

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Caporalato, lavoratori sfruttati a Martina: denunciati gestori masserie
Cerignola, dopo lite uccide la vicina, ferisce la moglie e poi si ammazza Foto
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri.
Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca Video
Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Brussels
13 Novembre 2019
Brussels, November 13 - The "demon" of antisemitism has returned, European parliament President David Sassoli said Wednesday in commenting on a range of incidents including antisemitic hate threats against Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre who has had to be given a police escort. "It is with disbelief and also immense rage that we find ourselves noting how the demon of antisemitism has reappeared in Europe," he said. "The sadly extremely numerous episodes of recent European history return to mind. "I'm thinking of the tragic events in Halle, the profanation of the Jewish cemetery at Randers, in Denmark, and of the threats which in Italy targeted Senator Liliana Segre, to whom goes my warm and grateful salute". Sassoli was speaking to a mini-plenary session of the EP.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su