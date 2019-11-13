Antisemitism demon returns says Sassoli on Segre

Brussels, November 13 - The "demon" of antisemitism has returned, European parliament President David Sassoli said Wednesday in commenting on a range of incidents including antisemitic hate threats against Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre who has had to be given a police escort. "It is with disbelief and also immense rage that we find ourselves noting how the demon of antisemitism has reappeared in Europe," he said. "The sadly extremely numerous episodes of recent European history return to mind. "I'm thinking of the tragic events in Halle, the profanation of the Jewish cemetery at Randers, in Denmark, and of the threats which in Italy targeted Senator Liliana Segre, to whom goes my warm and grateful salute". Sassoli was speaking to a mini-plenary session of the EP.