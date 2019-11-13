Mercoledì 13 Novembre 2019 | 16:49

Rome
Woman dies in Rome car crash

Sao Paulo
Solar-energy investments promote professional development

Brussels
Antisemitism demon returns says Sassoli on Segre

Rome
Salvini migrant/security bill not retroactive - court

Cerignola
Murder-suicide near Foggia

Rome
BookCity opens in Milan

Rome
Soldiers injured in Iraq returning Wed - Di Miao

Rome
Ankara shd be prudent, we'll react to provocations - Di Maio

Genoa
Boy, 15, creates ice cream for Crohn's disease sufferers

Brussels
Italy must boost support for asylum system - EU court

Palermo
Three arrested on drug charges 'protected by Messina Denaro'

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

BariNel 2014
Bari, uccise pusher per droga non pagata: condannato 43enne. Favorì clan Strisciuglio

HomeOperazione della Polizia
Caporalato, lavoratori sfruttati a Martina: denunciati gestore masserie

MateraIL Quirinale
Matera flagellata da maltempo, Mattarella chiama il sindaco

FoggiaIn località Posta Aucello
Cerignola, 69enne uccide una donna e si ammazza: grave una vicina di casa

PotenzaSoccorso in Basilicata
Potenza, acquistate 57 ambulanze per 118, consegnate 25: le prime 14 assegnate dopo il collaudo

LecceIl processo
Sogliano Cavour, il pentito accusa ex sindaco: mi diede 30mila € per le elezioni

BrindisiL'arresto
Oria, affidato ai servizi sociali se ne infischia: finisce in cella

BatPalazzo Della Marra
Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Sao Paulo

Solar-energy investments promote professional development

Brazilian firm has had 4,000 students in four years

Sao Paulo, November 13 - The massive investments of the solar-energy sector in Brazil are leading to a major diversification of the market and an increase in the demand for professional training courses. According to a recent report published by the Bloomberg New Energy Finance consulting agency, the South American country is set to receive almost 100 billion dollars in energy-sector investments by 2040. Taking account of the commitments made by the Brazilian government within the framework of the Paris climate agreement too, these capital injections can lead to the creation of many jobs in the sector. "The market is investing massively in solar energy, with a major expansion since 2014," said Luis Gustavo, the training director for LGL Solar, a company founded in 2015 to help professionals who want to work and be competitive in this sector. LGL offers short theory and practice courses in 25 different subjects, going from designing to installing solar-energy systems, and it also offers online software modules to former students. "We have had more than 4,000 students since 2015," said Gustavo. The manager is focusing on 2020, which his company will take part in the Ecoenergia renewable energy fair, which takes place April 14-16 in Sao Paulo and is organized by Cipa Fiera Milano. "It is an event at which we will be able to meet businessmen and producers and which helps in the creation of business and companies and the promotion of the solar-energy market," added Gustavo. The fair is a useful way for LGL to showcase its projects for 2020, which include the launch of a new advanced online course and the opening of new branches, mainly in the northeast, Brazil's least developed region. "Up to now we have concentrated on State capitals. Now we are going towards the hinterlands," he explained. "We want to find students where there is more sunshine".

