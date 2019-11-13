Murder-suicide near Foggia

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
13 November 2019
Cerignola, November 13 - An Italian man killed a Romanian woman neighbour and then took his own life at Cerignola near Foggia on Wednesday, police said. Francesco Ciuffrida, a 65-year-old farmer, shot the 53-year-old woman and then himself. He also seriously wounded his wife with his gun, police said. The woman, also 65, was coptered to hospital at San Giovanni Rotondo. "The tragedy was preceded by a verbal row," police said. The neighbour who was murdered was named as Luminita Brocan. The wife was named as Giuseppina Pantone.
