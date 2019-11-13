Soldiers injured in Iraq returning Wed - Di Miao

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Caporalato, lavoratori sfruttati a Martina: denunciati gestori masserie
Cerignola, dopo lite uccide la vicina, ferisce la moglie e poi si ammazza Foto
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri.
Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca Video
Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Rome
13 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 13 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told parliamentary committees that the five Italian soldiers hurt in an ISIS bomb attack in Iraq on Sunday would return to Italy later on Wednesday. Of the five, three are in serious condition, with one having had his legs blown off and another toes amputated. "This afternoon the military personnel injured in the attack in Iraq that Daesh has claimed responsibility for will return," Di Maio said. The minister reiterated "the government's closeness to the Italian military personnel abroad who risk their lives every day".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su