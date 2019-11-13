Soldiers injured in Iraq returning Wed - Di Miao

Rome, November 13 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told parliamentary committees that the five Italian soldiers hurt in an ISIS bomb attack in Iraq on Sunday would return to Italy later on Wednesday. Of the five, three are in serious condition, with one having had his legs blown off and another toes amputated. "This afternoon the military personnel injured in the attack in Iraq that Daesh has claimed responsibility for will return," Di Maio said. The minister reiterated "the government's closeness to the Italian military personnel abroad who risk their lives every day".