Mercoledì 13 Novembre 2019 | 15:16

Rome
BookCity opens in Milan

Rome
Soldiers injured in Iraq returning Wed - Di Miao

Rome
Ankara shd be prudent, we'll react to provocations - Di Maio

Genoa
Boy, 15, creates ice cream for Crohn's disease sufferers

Brussels
Italy must boost support for asylum system - EU court

Rome
Bad weather batters Italy

Venice
Venice on its knees as floods devastate city

Cosenza
Two teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids

Miami
Domingo treatment after harassment claims 'absurd' - Bocelli

Rome
Di Maio says government will fight A.Mittal exit +rpt+

Rome
Di Maio says government will field A.Mittal exit

Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

HomeOperazione della Polizia
Caporalato, lavoratori sfruttati a Martina: denunciati gestore masserie

BariVia ai lavori
Bari, nuove telecamere e luci a Parco 2 Giugno: i lavori dureranno 5 mesi

MateraIL Quirinale
Matera flagellata da maltempo, Mattarella chiama il sindaco

FoggiaIn località Posta Aucello
Cerignola, 69enne uccide una donna e si ammazza: grave una vicina di casa

PotenzaSoccorso in Basilicata
Potenza, acquistate 57 ambulanze per 118, consegnate 25: le prime 14 assegnate dopo il collaudo

LecceIl processo
Sogliano Cavour, il pentito accusa ex sindaco: mi diede 30mila € per le elezioni

BrindisiL'arresto
Oria, affidato ai servizi sociali se ne infischia: finisce in cella

BatPalazzo Della Marra
Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

Rome

BookCity opens in Milan

With 1,600 events, 300 authors and a focus on Africa

(by Marzia Apice) Rome, November 13 - The eighth edition of BookCity, an event dedicated to books and reading, will open Wednesday in Milan. The fair wraps up on November 17. Nearly 1,600 free events - including meetings, reading sessions, laboratories and exhibits - will involve over 300 authors in 300 different locations, including 1,400 school classes. Some 400 volunteers will be working for the five-day fair. Promoted by Milan's culture councilor and the association Associazione Bookcity Milano - created by Fondazione Corriere della Sera, Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli, Fondazione Umberto e Elisabetta Mauri and Fondazione Arnoldo e Alberto Mondadori - the fair is organized with initiatives across the city. Events will take place "at Castello Sforzesco, in Milanese theaters, museums, universities, various cultural institutions, bookstores, schools and homes", said Piergaetano Marchetti, president of the Associazione BookCity Milano at the presentation of the event in Rome. "Each year we ask for proposals from publishers, but many take the initiative and ask us to participate". Inclusion will be a central theme of the event not only in the organization's approach - every district in the city will be involved - but also in its perspective, by looking at the whole world, organizers said. The focus of this year's event will be Africa will all of the continent's different contexts: speakers will include Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Leonora Miano, along with the other protagonists of over 130 events. The international calling of BookCity will mark this edition of the event, starting with the inaugural night on Wednesday titled "Convivenze" (Cohabitations) with Paolo Giordano and Michela Marzano. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala will award Basque novelist Fernando Aramburu with the Sigillo della Città (seal of the city). The many foreign writers who will be attending the fair include Nobel winner Svjatlana Aleksievic, writers Cees Nooteboom, Gilles Kepel, Amin Maalouf. Four British stars will also participate as part of the project "The Friendship Tour" - Ken Follett, Lee Child, Jojo Moyes and Kate Moss. Follet, Child, Moyes and Moss will be in the city to discuss their relationship with European culture in the Brexit era. Moreover, under the project Barcelona-Milan, the two Unesco Creative cities for Literature will collaborate to bring to the Milanese fair Catalan writers and publishers.

