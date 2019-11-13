BookCity opens in Milan

(by Marzia Apice) Rome, November 13 - The eighth edition of BookCity, an event dedicated to books and reading, will open Wednesday in Milan. The fair wraps up on November 17. Nearly 1,600 free events - including meetings, reading sessions, laboratories and exhibits - will involve over 300 authors in 300 different locations, including 1,400 school classes. Some 400 volunteers will be working for the five-day fair. Promoted by Milan's culture councilor and the association Associazione Bookcity Milano - created by Fondazione Corriere della Sera, Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli, Fondazione Umberto e Elisabetta Mauri and Fondazione Arnoldo e Alberto Mondadori - the fair is organized with initiatives across the city. Events will take place "at Castello Sforzesco, in Milanese theaters, museums, universities, various cultural institutions, bookstores, schools and homes", said Piergaetano Marchetti, president of the Associazione BookCity Milano at the presentation of the event in Rome. "Each year we ask for proposals from publishers, but many take the initiative and ask us to participate". Inclusion will be a central theme of the event not only in the organization's approach - every district in the city will be involved - but also in its perspective, by looking at the whole world, organizers said. The focus of this year's event will be Africa will all of the continent's different contexts: speakers will include Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Leonora Miano, along with the other protagonists of over 130 events. The international calling of BookCity will mark this edition of the event, starting with the inaugural night on Wednesday titled "Convivenze" (Cohabitations) with Paolo Giordano and Michela Marzano. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala will award Basque novelist Fernando Aramburu with the Sigillo della Città (seal of the city). The many foreign writers who will be attending the fair include Nobel winner Svjatlana Aleksievic, writers Cees Nooteboom, Gilles Kepel, Amin Maalouf. Four British stars will also participate as part of the project "The Friendship Tour" - Ken Follett, Lee Child, Jojo Moyes and Kate Moss. Follet, Child, Moyes and Moss will be in the city to discuss their relationship with European culture in the Brexit era. Moreover, under the project Barcelona-Milan, the two Unesco Creative cities for Literature will collaborate to bring to the Milanese fair Catalan writers and publishers.