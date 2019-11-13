Ankara shd be prudent, we'll react to provocations - Di Maio

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Rome
13 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 13 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday "we expect Turkey to react with prudence in such a complex situation as the Syrian one" and "we will react with firmness to provocations". Outlining his ministry's policy agenda to a joint session of the parliamentary foreign and defence committees, Di Maio said "we remain strongly concerned about the involution of the rule of law and Ankara's actions in the eastern Mediterranean".
