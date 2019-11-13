Boy, 15, creates ice cream for Crohn's disease sufferers

Genoa, November 13 - A 15-year-old Italian boy has created ice cream for Crohn's disease sufferers after discovering he had the debilitating condition, according to a presentation at the Orientamenti show in Genoa on Wednesday. Genoa's famed Gaslini children's hospital has validated the recipe. "It's a great example of strength and tenacity and a very beautiful initiative," said Liguria regional health councillor Sonia Valle. Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It causes inflammation of the digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition. The inflammation caused by Crohn's disease often spreads deep into the layers of affected bowel tissue. Crohn's disease can be both painful and debilitating, and sometimes may lead to life-threatening complications. While there's no known cure for Crohn's disease, therapies can greatly reduce its signs and symptoms and even bring about long-term remission. With treatment, many people with Crohn's disease are able to function well.