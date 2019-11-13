Mercoledì 13 Novembre 2019 | 15:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
BookCity opens in Milan

BookCity opens in Milan

 
Rome
Soldiers injured in Iraq returning Wed - Di Miao

Soldiers injured in Iraq returning Wed - Di Miao

 
Rome
Ankara shd be prudent, we'll react to provocations - Di Maio

Ankara shd be prudent, we'll react to provocations - Di Maio

 
Genoa
Boy, 15, creates ice cream for Crohn's disease sufferers

Boy, 15, creates ice cream for Crohn's disease sufferers

 
Brussels
Italy must boost support for asylum system - EU court

Italy must boost support for asylum system - EU court

 
Rome
Bad weather batters Italy

Bad weather batters Italy

 
Venice
Venice on its knees as floods devastate city

Venice on its knees as floods devastate city

 
Cosenza
Two teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids

Two teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids

 
Miami
Domingo treatment after harassment claims 'absurd' - Bocelli

Domingo treatment after harassment claims 'absurd' - Bocelli

 
Rome
Di Maio says government will fight A.Mittal exit +rpt+

Di Maio says government will fight A.Mittal exit +rpt+

 
Rome
Di Maio says government will field A.Mittal exit

Di Maio says government will field A.Mittal exit

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeOperazione della Polizia
Caporalato, lavoratori sfruttati a Martina: denunciati gestore masserie

Caporalato, lavoratori sfruttati a Martina: denunciati gestori masserie

 
BariVia ai lavori
Bari, nuove telecamere e luci a Parco 2 Giugno: i lavori dureranno 5 mesi

Bari, nuove telecamere e luci a Parco 2 Giugno: i lavori dureranno 5 mesi

 
MateraIL Quirinale
Matera flagellata da maltempo, Mattarella chiama il sindaco

Matera flagellata da maltempo, Mattarella chiama il sindaco

 
FoggiaIn località Posta Aucello
Cerignola, 69enne uccide una donna e si ammazza: grave una vicina di casa

Cerignola, dopo lite uccide la vicina, ferisce la moglie e poi si ammazza Foto

 
PotenzaSoccorso in Basilicata
Potenza, acquistate 57 ambulanze per 118, consegnate 25: le prime 14 assegnate dopo il collaudo

Potenza, acquistate 57 ambulanze per 118, consegnate 25: le prime 14 assegnate solo dopo il collaudo

 
LecceIl processo
Sogliano Cavour, il pentito accusa ex sindaco: mi diede 30mila € per le elezioni

Sogliano Cavour, il pentito accusa ex sindaco: mi diede 30mila € per le elezioni

 
BrindisiL'arresto
Oria, affidato ai servizi sociali se ne infischia: finisce in cella

Oria, affidato ai servizi sociali se ne infischia: finisce in cella

 
BatPalazzo Della Marra
Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

 

i più letti

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri.
Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca Video
Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Maltempo, allerta meteo su tutta la Puglia. Scuole chiuse a Brindisi, Taranto, Lecce e nel Barese

Venice

Venice on its knees as floods devastate city

St Mark's Basilica seriously damaged, two people dead

Venice on its knees as floods devastate city

Venice, November 13 - Venice was in a state of crisis on Wednesday due to huge flooding after the high-water mark reached 187cm late on Tuesday, the highest level since the record 1966 flood. "Venice is on its knees," Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said via Twitter. "St Mark's Basilica has suffered serious damage, like the whole city and the islands... We need everyone's help to get through the next few days that are putting us to the test.". A 78-year-old man was electrocuted due a short circuit, apparently linked to the flooding, at his home on the island of Pellestrina. Another person also died during the flooding on the lagoon island, although in his case it may have been natural causes. There is massive damage. Brugnaro estimated that the cost ran into several hundred million euros. Three barges sank, while gondolas and other boats were stripped from their moorings. A fire broke our at the Ca' Pesaro museum because of an electrical malfunction. Brugnaro said the council was asking central government to declare the city to be in a state of emergency and told local people and businesses to collect photographic and video evidence of the damage suffered for compensation claims. "We are faced with total, apocalyptic devastation," Veneto Governor Luca Zaia told Mediaset television. "I'm not exaggerating; 80% of the city is under water, the damage is unimaginable". Premier Giuseppe Conte is due to arrive in the city to assess the situation on Wednesday and Zaia said he would stay the night. Infrastructure Paola De Micheli is heading to Venice too. President Sergio Mattarella called Brugnaro and Raffaello De Ruggieri, the mayor 2019 European Culture Capital Matera, which was badly hit by flooding on Tuesday. Venice's La Fenice has been temporarily put out of action too. Although the theatre itself is not flooded, water has entered an auxiliary area affecting the electrical and fire-prevention systems. Pierpaolo Campostrini, a member of St. Mark's management board, said things could have been even worse for the cathedral. "We came within a whisker of the apocalypse," he said. "The water got into the basilica, it flooded the floor, broke windows and entered the crypt. "It is dangerous, not so much because of what is contained in there, but because the water could have caused problems for the columns that hold up the basilica". The devastation has led to controversy about the fact that the MOSE flood barrier system, which has been hit by delays and a corruption scandal, is still not operative. Environment Minister Sergio Costa linked the situation to the climate crisis. The acqua alta came down to around 144cm on Wednesday after Tuesday's peak.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati