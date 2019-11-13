Domingo treatment after harassment claims 'absurd' - Bocelli

Two teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerignola, dopo lite uccide la vicina, ferisce la moglie e poi si ammazza Foto
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri.
Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca Video
Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Miami
13 Novembre 2019
Miami, November 13 - Tenor Andrea Bocelli has defended opera legend Placido Domingo, saying it is "absurd" that a number of theaters have cancelled concerts in which the artist was scheduled to perform before sexual harassment allegations against him are fully investigated. "I am still shattered by what happened to this incredible artist", said Bocelli of the cancellations following claims that he had sexually harassed several women. "I don't understand: tomorrow a woman can simply come and say 'Bocelli molested me 10 years ago' and from that day on nobody wants to sing with me and opera theaters don't call me anymore - it's absurd". According to Bocelli, moreover, people should distinguish between "the morality of public figures and their art and ability".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su