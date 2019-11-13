Domingo treatment after harassment claims 'absurd' - Bocelli

Miami, November 13 - Tenor Andrea Bocelli has defended opera legend Placido Domingo, saying it is "absurd" that a number of theaters have cancelled concerts in which the artist was scheduled to perform before sexual harassment allegations against him are fully investigated. "I am still shattered by what happened to this incredible artist", said Bocelli of the cancellations following claims that he had sexually harassed several women. "I don't understand: tomorrow a woman can simply come and say 'Bocelli molested me 10 years ago' and from that day on nobody wants to sing with me and opera theaters don't call me anymore - it's absurd". According to Bocelli, moreover, people should distinguish between "the morality of public figures and their art and ability".