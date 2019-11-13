Two teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids
13 Novembre 2019
Cosenza, November 13 - Two teachers at a private nursery school in the southern town of Cariati, near Cosenza, have been placed under house arrest by Carabinieri police for allegedly mistreating their pupils aged two to five, investigative sources said Wednesday. Investigators said they documented physical and psychological abuse by the two women against the young children.
